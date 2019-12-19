QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,326,945 shares in the company, valued at $214,529,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in QAD during the third quarter worth $810,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.