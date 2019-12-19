Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $127.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.72.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.