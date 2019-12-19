Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

REG stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

