Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 723,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,496% from the previous session’s volume of 45,350 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $34.14.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.