Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.54

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.54 and traded as high as $162.00. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 1,202,566 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.81.

About Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.