Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,290,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,644,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,514,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000,000 after acquiring an additional 106,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 534,335 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.