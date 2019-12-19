Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

