Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $342.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,135 shares of company stock valued at $601,821. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

