Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives GBX 907.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

RR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders have acquired 535 shares of company stock worth $391,142 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 693.40 ($9.12) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 679.80 ($8.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 790.60.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

