Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE RBS opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

