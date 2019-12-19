RWE (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.37

RWE AG (FRA:RWE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.37 and traded as high as $26.64. RWE shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 3,049,335 shares.

RWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.91 ($32.45).

Get RWE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.45 and its 200-day moving average is €25.41.

RWE Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.