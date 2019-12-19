Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) CEO Acquires $552,700.26 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

