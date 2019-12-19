Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,544.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $10,544.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02654124 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

