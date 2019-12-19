Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Scor has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.74.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

