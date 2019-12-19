Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF)’s stock price rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 11,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

