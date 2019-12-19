SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.94 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in SEI Investments by 23.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 125.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.