Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Buys A$175,500.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09).

Shares of ASX:SXY opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50. Senex Energy Ltd has a one year low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a one year high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

