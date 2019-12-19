SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 940,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 261,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.