Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Director Richard R. Green Sells 30,000 Shares

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total value of C$797,670.00.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of C$24.06 and a 1-year high of C$28.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.09.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.