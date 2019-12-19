Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.66, approximately 585,369 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,896% from the average daily volume of 29,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shionogi & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

About Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

