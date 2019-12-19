Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy Sells 32,222 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Ruedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Richard Ruedy sold 7,777 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $286,193.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,168,691.94.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,746,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $20,671,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

