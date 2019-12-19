Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jared Grusd Sells 30,426 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $460,345.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,987,562.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,980 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $430,002.40.

Snap stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.