Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a C$26.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.19.

Shares of SNC opened at C$28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.72.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

