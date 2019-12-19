Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,351.47

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,351.47 and traded as high as $9,115.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $9,030.00, with a volume of 193,245 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPX. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,574.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

