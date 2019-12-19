Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy Sells 6,456 Shares

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.