Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 19,848 shares trading hands.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $94,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.