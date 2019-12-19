Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,983 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

