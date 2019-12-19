Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STML opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STML shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

