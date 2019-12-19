Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 36.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 140.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

