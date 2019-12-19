Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $156,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Insiders sold a total of 21,602 shares of company stock valued at $965,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 169.12%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

