Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

