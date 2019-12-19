Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.13. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

