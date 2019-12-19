Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

RILY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $737.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.