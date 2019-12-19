Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 161,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Castlight Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,815,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Castlight Health by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock worth $160,071. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

