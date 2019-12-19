Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 285.45 and a quick ratio of 285.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $381.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

