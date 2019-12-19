Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $358,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,329.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock worth $57,120,442 over the last 90 days.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

