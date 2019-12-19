Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.