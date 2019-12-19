Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCI stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $52.02.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.