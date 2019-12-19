Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.86, a PEG ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $64,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,190 shares of company stock worth $3,210,871. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

