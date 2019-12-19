Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

HLX stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

