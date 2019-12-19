Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 85,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.