Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.42.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

