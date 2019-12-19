Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,771 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,384,000 after acquiring an additional 254,689 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $240,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

