Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,557 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.71.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.39 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

