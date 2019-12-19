Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 354,508 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,508 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $131,247. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

