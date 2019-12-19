Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in United Fire Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

