SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

