Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

