Stefani Wolff Sells 5,505 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 2.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

