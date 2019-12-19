Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 36,641 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,121,914.98.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 313,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 227,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

